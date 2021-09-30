Haryana has achieved 98% of its target of setting up PSA plants: Anil Vij

HARYANA HEALTH Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that out of 40 Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) Oxygen plants provided by the central government through the PM Cares Fund, the state has succeeded in setting up and commissioning 39 plants, which is 98 percent of the target.

“Our aim is to make Haryana self-reliant in terms of oxygen…Besides this, the Government of India has offered 22 more oxygen plants to Haryana through PM Cares Fund. Similarly, out of 22 oxygen plants to be set up under CSR, 20 have been commissioned and another 18 plants under CSR are coming up soon. The PSA plants will be installed in all hospitals above 50 beds so that there is no shortage of oxygen in Haryana,” he said.

“A small state like Sikkim has been allotted four such plants under PM Cares Fund and four such plants have been allotted to the Union Territory of Chandigarh, four plants at Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and two such plants have been allotted to Lakshadweep. These plants have been 100 per cent installed and commissioned,” Vij added.

According to the state’s Covid bulletin, there were 105 active cases in Haryana till Wednesday evening. Of these, maximum of 46 were in Gurgaon and 21 in Panchkula. Till Wednesday evening, 9,874 patients had lost their lives due to Covid-19. On Wednesday also, 16 new cases were reported in Haryana.

Over 2.26 crore doses of Covid vaccines had been administered to people in Haryana till Wednesday evening. While the cumulative positivity rate was 6.2 per cent, the fatality rate in the state was 1.28 per cent and recovery rate was 98.68 per cent.