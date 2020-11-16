Haryana Guv SN Arya in isolation room after testing positive for Covid-19

Haryana Governor SN Arya (Twitter/SatyadeoNArya)

Haryana Governor SN Arya, 83, was admitted to a hospital in Mohali on Monday after testing positive for novel . Arya was rushed to Fortis hospital after complaining of breathlessness.

A spokesperson of the hospital told The Indian Express that the Governor was brought to the hospital at about 1 pm and has been kept in an isolation room. The hospital is yet to officially issue any health bulletin on the Governor’s health condition.

A senior officer of Haryana’s health department has confirmed that the Governor tested positive and was admitted to the hospital.

By Sunday evening, Haryana’s total cumulative count had crossed 199874 cases and 2019 deaths. The number of active Covid patients in the state reached 19557, Sunday evening. Among the active cases, there were 334 patients in a critical condition out of which 42 were on ventilator support while 292 patients were on Oxygen support.

Two-time minister OP Jain dies of Covid-19

Veteran politician and two time minister OP Jain, 72, passed away Monday at a Delhi hospital. He had tested positive for Covid-19.

Jain had remained a minister in 1996 in Bansi Lal government and then in 2009 during Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in Haryana. He had fallen ill a few days ago and was admitted in a hospital in Panipat from where he was referred to Delhi.

Jain had contested from Panipat (Rural) constituency in 2009 and won. He was the transport minister in the Congress cabinet. Jain’s name had also cropped up in a case pertaining to the alleged suicide of a Kambopura village Sarpanch due to which he did not contest 2014 assembly polls. In 2019 again, Jain unsuccessfully contested from Panipat (Rural) constituency.

