Haryana govt wants use of Hindi language in judicial procedure in High Court

In a bid to join a few state high courts in the country, the Haryana government has decided to request President Ram Nath Kovind via Governor for using Hindi language along with English in the Punjab and Haryana High court.

According to an official, the state government has decided to request Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki to send a written communication to the President regarding the issue. He added that concerted efforts were being made for the use of Hindi language in judicial work in the high court.

The official said that hearing of petitions is being done in Hindi language in four high courts of the country: Allahabad, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Patna and pointed out that even the judgments were being delivered in Hindi.

“Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, has expressed his interest that approval may be given for the use of Hindi language in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, also so that litigants are able to understand the entire proceedings and are able to present their views,” he said.

To promote the use of Hindi, the BJP government in Haryana had recently issued directions that electricity and water bills in the state should be issued in the language.

It has also been decided that circulars would be issued in Hindi language in the state. The languages department would ensure that circulars related to all departments are issued in simple Hindi so that general public benefits, the spokesman said.

(With PTI inputs)

