Haryana govt to start concessional canteens for labourers: MoS Saini

The Haryana government will start five more concessional canteens in the state to provide food to labourers at Rs 10. These will be set up in Panchkula, Ambala, Panipat, Karnal and Bhiwani. Currently, such canteens are functioning at Sonipat, Gurgaon, Yamunanagar, Faridabad and Hisar districts, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Nayab Singh Saini said here today. Saini said that a special campaign to register building and construction labour would be launched from July 2-31, in the state.

The registered workers would be entitled for the benefit of various labour schemes launched by the government, he said. The minister said that before the BJP government came to power in the state, only 7,497 such labourers were registered. Now, the number has increased to 1,20,908, he said.

Till May in 2018-19, benefits to the tune of Rs 100 crore have been provided to labourers under various schemes of the department. The department is running 23 welfare schemes for the welfare of labourers and their family members, he said. Saini said that his department would also seek the cooperation of the public works, irrigation, mandi board and other government departments in the registration of labourers.

