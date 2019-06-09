Haryana govt to fill 20,000 vacancies before assembly polls

Haryana government shall soon begin recruitment process to fill 20,000 posts lying vacant in various departments. The government aims to complete the process of recruitment in the next three months. Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar today announced this while addressing a public gathering in Jhajjar.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha polls are due in October, this year.

“Recruitment process will soon be started to fill 20,000 posts lying vacant in various departments. This work will be completed within next three months.

In order to strengthen the security arrangements in the state, recruitment would be made to 5,000 posts in the Police Department and to fill the vacant posts of Group D, the candidates will be given preference, who were in waiting list of previous recruitment. Work will be done to increase the level of education in government educational institutions, besides improving the building structures and increasing the capacity of the teachers. Apart from ensuring children’s future security, health services will also be expanded”, Khattar said.