Haryana govt suspends mobile Internet, SMS in 17 districts

The Haryana government Friday suspended with immediate effect mobile Internet and SMS in 14 districts and extended the same in three others till 5pm on January 30 “to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order”.

With this, only voice calls were now allowed in 17 of the 22 districts — Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari, Sirsa, Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal.

“In exercise of powers conferred upon me by virtue of Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to be read along with Rule (2) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, I, Home Secretary, Haryana do hereby order the suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/ CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of (these) districts,” reads an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora.

The government move has come at time when people from across Haryana started moving towards Delhi’s borders, especially Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu, to extend support to the farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agri laws.

“The ADGP (CID) has brought to my notice that provocative information and fake news on social media regarding ongoing farmers’ agitation has been rampant in various districts and there is a likelihood of disturbance of law and order, public peace and tranquility by protestors, agitators, miscreants and anti-social elements,” the order reads.

In the wake of the violence in Delhi on January 26, Arora on Tuesday had ordered to snap mobile internet services in the three districts, which are in close proximity of Delhi — Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal. The services will continue to remain suspended in the three districts.