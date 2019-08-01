Haryana govt orders compulsory retirement of IPS officer over ‘doubtful integrity’

Haryana government on Wednesday ordered compulsory retirement of an IPS officer, claiming that his integrity was found to be doubtful. IPS officer Vinod Kumar was found “unfit” for continuing in government service after the government found that he used to “influence” postings and transfers of police officers on “lucrative postings” in traffic department for “undue considerations”.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar approved compulsory retirement of Kumar, who already has departmental proceedings against him under progress. In a statement issued by a government’s spokesperson here on Wednesday, it was mentioned: “Continuing to come down upon officers with doubtful integrity Haryana Chief Minister, Mr Manohar Lal has approved a proposal for the compulsory retirement of Vinod Kumar, IPS, after giving him three months notice.

The proposal was made by a Review Committee of Haryana Government which also found 14 IPS officers fit for retention in government service. These officers have completed 15 and 25 years of service and attained the age of 50 years, and completed 5 years service after induction into IPS”.

The official spokesman added, “On assessing the confidential records and available material of 15 IPS officers, it was found that 14 officers are fit for retention except Vinod Kumar. It is learnt that a doubtful integrity was noted in the PAR (performance appraisail report) of Vinod Kumar for the period April 1, 2015 to July 31, 2015. He also used to influence postings and transfers of police officials to lucrative stations to traffic department for undue consideration. He was also placed under suspension by the government and departmental proceedings against him are in progress”.

The spokesman added that “on reporting of PAR, the message is sent to the officer once the PAR is finalised. Vinod Kumar had not represented against the adverse remarks”.