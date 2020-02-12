Four mega projects: Haryana govt approves Rs 1,246 crore ‘package of incentives’

Haryana’s BJP-JJP government Tuesday approved a “special package of incentives” amounting to over Rs 1246 crore for four mega projects. (File) Haryana’s BJP-JJP government Tuesday approved a “special package of incentives” amounting to over Rs 1246 crore for four mega projects. (File)

Haryana’s BJP-JJP government Tuesday approved a “special package of incentives” amounting to over Rs 1246 crore for four mega projects to be established by four companies in the state.

Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board (HEPB) which met under the chairmanship of CM Manohar Lal Khattar here Tuesday approved the special package for mega projects to be established in blocks of different categories in the state. The grant of special package of incentives to the mega projects was approved by the Board on the recommendation of Executive Empowered Committee (EEC) headed by Principal Secretary to the CM.

While an incentive of Rs 30.06 crore was approved for Aarti Green Tech Limited, incentive amounting to Rs 65.94 was approved for Adani Wilmar Limited, Rs 298.08 crore for Wonder Cement Limited and Rs 852 crore for Amperex Technology Limited.

The Chief Minister said that the setting up of these mega projects would not only bring investment to the state but also provide ample job opportunities to the youth and boost the state economy.

It also decided that the authorisation for approval of special package of incentives in such cases where the quantum of incentives is within the defined guidelines and limits as approved by HEPB be delegated to the Administrative Secretary of Industries and Commerce Department.

According to a government release, Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) is a leading agro and food processing company that “is setting up a new unit at Gohana-Mundalana in Sonipat district in agro and food processing”. The project would include a rice mill, rice to rice milling and grading, solvent extraction plan and rice-bran oil refinery unit. The project would come up on 67 acre with an investment of Rs 450 crore and provide employment to 600 to 1000 persons, it said.

The release further mentions that the Aarti Green Tech Limited, a fully integrated steel manufacturing company, has decided to set up a unit for steel scrap processing in over 9.92 acre of land in Rohtak. In the first phase, the company has proposed an investment to the tune of Rs 151 crores with an employment potential of 129 persons.

The press note states that the Wonder Cement Limited (WCL), a leading global cement grinding unit, intends to set up cement grinding unit on 50 acre at village Jhanswa in Jhajjar district with an investment of Rs 300 crore. The project unit having a capacity of 2.5 millions tons of cement grinding would provide employment to 750 persons, it adds.

Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), a Hong Kong based firm engaged in the manufacturing of rechargeable Lithium Ion Polymer (LIP) batteries, “plans to set up its manufacturing facility for rechargeable lithium-ion cells and batteries at Sohna (Gurugram) in over 179 acre with an estimated installed capacity of 220 million pieces per year. It also plans to make investment of Rs 7083 crore over a span of six years. It will supply batteries to industries including smart phones, two and three wheeler e-vehicle industry and other applications”.

