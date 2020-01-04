Haryana govt for use of Hindi in HC, to seek consent of President

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

The Haryana Cabinet on Friday sought introduction of Hindi in the proceedings of Punjab and Haryana High Court apart from approving a proposal to introduce the language in subordinate courts across the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the Cabinet decided to request the Governor to take the consent of the President to authorise use of Hindi language, in addition to English, during proceedings, any judgment, decree or orders passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court pertaining to the state. “We will provide required infrastructure including translators for the purpose,” Khattar told mediapersons.

Article 348 of the Constitution of India states that until Parliament by law otherwise provides, all proceedings in the Supreme Court and in every High Court shall be in the English language. Section 7 of the Official Language Act, 1963 empowers the Governor of the state with the prior consent of the President “to authorise the use of Hindi or the official language of the state in addition to the English language for the purposes of any judgment, decree or orders passed or made by the High Court for that state and where any judgment, decree or orders is passed or made in any such language (other than the English language), it shall be accompanied by a translation of the same in the English language issued under the authority of the High Court”.

The Haryana government had received a demand letter signed by 78 MLAs, the advocate general and hundreds of advocates. The chief minister also expressed his interest in getting the Hindi language authorised for use in the High Court “so that citizens of Haryana can understand the entire justice process in their own language and can easily put their views before the courts”.

“Recently, in the Diamond Jubilee program of the Kerala High Court, President Ram nath Kovind himself also emphasised that High Court decisions should be made available in the language of the plaintiff. The Indian language campaign, started by advocates, intellectuals and jurists of India, is also working in this direction that work in Indian languages should be started in the high courts of India. Therefore, it was prudent to authorise use of Hindi in the high court of Punjab and Haryana,” said an official statement.

Being a Hindi language region, Haryana came into existence in the year 1966 as a separate state. In 1969, under Section 3 of the Haryana Official Language Act, Hindi was made official language of the state. Since then, Hindi is being used mostly as the language of administration.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App