Haryana govt failed to stop locust attack, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (File) Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (File)

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged Saturday the Haryana government failed to stop the locust attack, though it had known about it for nearly six months and no preparations were made.

“If steps were taken to deal with this locust attack in time, the farmers could have been saved from major losses. But the government, despite having knowledge, did nothing and left the farmers alone to defend their fields and crops. Instead of doing anything to save the farmers, the government appealed to the farmers to clap and bang utensils to drive the locusts away. Therefore, locust swarms from Pakistan, which came via Rajasthan, caused a lot of damage in Mahendragarh, Rewari, Gurgaon, Mewat and Faridabad. Millet, cotton and other crops were destroyed,” Hooda said.

Read| Locust swarm enters Haryana, state says one-third killed in night ops

The Leader of Opposition demanded assessment of losses in crops and payment of compensation to the farmers immediately. “There should not be any delay is assessing the damage of making the payment because the farmer is in distress due to damage suffered due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm,” he said.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja has also expressed concern over the locust swarm entering the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd