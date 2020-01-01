Haryana govt directs officials to redress complaints of armed forces, paramilitary personnel on ‘top priority’

The instructions were issued by the principal secretary of the Sainik and Ardh Sainik welfare department. (Representational) The instructions were issued by the principal secretary of the Sainik and Ardh Sainik welfare department. (Representational)

All administrative secretaries, vice-chancellors, heads of departments, divisional and deputy commissioners and other officers have been directed by the Haryana government to redress complaints of members of serving Indian Armed Forces personnel and paramilitary forces on “top priority”. Officers have also been directed to treat family members of the personnel with “utmost respect” and their grievances be redressed promptly and in a time-bound manner.

The instructions were issued by the principal secretary of the Sainik and Ardh Sainik welfare department.

“As you are well aware that the Indian Armed Forces personnel and Central Armed Police Forces (paramilitary forces) posted in far-flung areas and inhospitable terrain for the defence of our borders and in counter-insurgency operations often face problems pertaining to their native villages regarding their lands, properties, house, harassment by anti-social and inimical elements. Families of the soldiers who are guarding our borders against the external incursion as well as supporting the internal security of the country should be provided required social support. Needless to add that in the national interest it is very important to keep the morale of our Indian Armed Forces personnel and paramilitary forces high as they remain engaged in defending the borders in difficult circumstances,” the instructions issued on December 26 read.

It adds, “Government of India and state government accords high priority to the welfare and redressal of grievances of members of their families and their dependents. State government has been emphasising the need to redress these problems promptly, positively and sympathetically. Please direct all the officers and officials of your department to accord high priority in attending the complaints and grievances of the family members of dependents of serving armed forces and paramilitary forces. It is also advised that necessary arrangements be made to have periodical monitoring regarding redressal of such grievances at your level.”

“Officers have been told that when a soldier or his family member approaches the government office, they should be treated with love and respect and all efforts be made to resolve their problem expeditiously,” a senior officer said.

