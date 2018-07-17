Haryana govt approves procurement of specially designed rape investigation kits: Maneka

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Haryana government has approved the procurement of specially-designed rape investigation kits for effective forensic probe of sexual assault cases, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said Tuesday. The kits are designed to carry out immediate medical investigation and aid in furnishing evidence in sexual assault and rape cases.

“I am also pleased to inform you that the #Haryana Government has approved the procurement of rape kits for effective forensic investigation of sexual assault cases: Maneka Gandhi,” according to the Twitter handle of the WCD Ministry.

Each kit has a set of test tubes and bottles and costs Rs 200 to Rs 300. Its contents and specifications have been finalised, an official at the Ministry of Women and Child Development said, adding that these could be subsequently bought by state governments independently. The Haryana government has also set up One Stop Centres in 12 districts and is in the process of setting them up in the remaining 10 districts of the state. The One Stop Centres offer medical, legal and psycho-social support and temporary shelter to women in need. The minister plans to make the rape investigation kits available in all the police stations.

“At times the forensic laboratories receive compromised evidence, that is why there is a need to distribute the rape investigation kits in every police station,” she said last month.

It will help in solving the sexual assault cases much faster, she said.

