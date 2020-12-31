Haryana Governor not meeting Congress MLAs who seek special Vidhan Sabha session: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

FORMER HARYANA Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday claimed that state Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya is, “without assigning any reasons”, not giving Congress MLAs time to meet to seek a special session of the Vidhan Sabha. Raj Bhawan officials did not respond to the claim till Thursday evening.

Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Hooda said farmers have been agitating for 36 days now at the Delhi border and other parts of the state in the bitter cold and 42 of them have lost their lives in these 36 days. “In such a serious situation, it is important to discuss the issue of farmers. On December 7, we wrote to the Governor demanding a special session of Assembly but the Governor has not accepted that demand till date,” he added.

“Not only this, the Hon’ble Governor has also refused to meet the Congress MLAs, without assigning any reason. I have seen for the first time in my political life that the Governor is refusing to meet the Opposition in this way. I have again written to the Governor and demanded the calling of the Assembly session at the earliest,” he further said.

The Congress leader said it had now “become clear that the Governor is not using his constitutional powers to call a session and the coalition government is running away from facing a no-confidence motion”.

“It has become clear that the BJP-JJP government has lost the trust of the public and legislators. In the past two months, the government has suffered two major setbacks. After its loss in the Baroda by-election, the coalition has also suffered a crushing defeat in the local body elections. In civic elections, BJP won only 2 out of 7 civic bodies and its ally JJP was completely wiped out while the Congress candidate registered the biggest victory of the state in Sonipat and pro-Congress candidates also won in Uklana, Sampla and Dharuhera by defeating BJP,” Hooda said.

The Leader of Opposition said it was clear from these results that “after the rural voters, now the urban voters have also rejected the BJP-JJP alliance”. “After Baroda bypoll, results of the local bodies make it very clear that the people of the state are now in a mood for change and BJP-JJP is going to lose power in Haryana,” he claimed.

Earlier on Thursday, Hooda chaired a meeting of CLD where two minutes of silence were observed as a mark of respect to the 42 farmers who had lost their lives in the agitation against the Centre’s farm laws. The meeting then passed a resolution in support of the agitating farmers, adding that the demands of the farmers are completely valid and the movement is going on in a completely democratic and peaceful manner. “While farmers’ organisations are leading the movement, all Congress MLAs and party support the farmers as a responsible Opposition,” he said.