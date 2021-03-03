Law for 75% quota for Haryana locals in pvt jobs gets Gov’s nod

The Haryana state employment of local candidates bill, 2020 provides quota for local people in private sector jobs that offer a salary of less than Rs 50,000 a month. Representational image/ file

Haryana Governor S N Arya on Tuesday gave his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2021, passed by the Vidhan Sabha clearing the way for a 75 per cent quota in private sector for job seekers from Haryana. The Act will remain in force across the state for a period of at least 10 years.

The Act will apply to all the companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person employing 10 or more persons and an entity as may be notified by the government from time to time.

“The Haryana Governor today gave his assent… The government will notify it soon,” CM Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters at a press conference in Chandigarh.

The Haryana Assembly had last year passed the law, a key poll promise made by the ruling alliance partner Jannayak Janta Party in the run up to the 2019 Assembly polls.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said, “It is a day of great happiness for the youths of Haryana as the Governor has given his assent to the Bill. Haryana natives will have 75 per cent reservation in all such jobs in all kinds of industries. We will soon notify its detailed rules and regulations and publish it in the official gazette.”

As per the Act, every employer has to register employees on the government portal.