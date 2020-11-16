Haryana gears up to improve ‘ease of doing business’ rankings

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File)

THE HARYANA government on Monday said it has ramped up its exercise for the ‘ease of doing business’ rankings this year, with the government departments making significant progress towards 100 per cent implementation of the State Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2020 by November 30.

Eight departments have already achieved 100 per cent compliance of reform points under BRAP, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was told Monday, when he chaired a meeting regarding ease of doing business. State BRAP carries 301 points out of which 209 points have so far been implemented by the concerned departments whereas 70 points are under implementation, he was told.

On the basis of the BRAP, the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, Government of India, decides the EODB rankings.

The chief minister reviewed progress of various departments and directed the officials concerned to finalize the SBRAP by November 30. He also directed the departments concerned to ensure proper coordination and make sure that all services are rendered online within the stipulated time.

The issues pertaining to various departments which were taken up in the meeting included services related to the home department, digitisation and publishing online land transaction deeds for 20 years, integration of property registration with utilities like electricity and water, online single window clearance for movie shooting license, timelines notification under the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014 and registration under Shops and Establishment and/or Trade License to be given through a single form.

“The revenue department has initiated project ‘Modern Revenue Record Room’ to digitize the land record data. It was also informed that a common standardized form is being prepared by the departments of urban local bodies and labour for registration under Shops and Establishment and/or Trade License. Apart from this, a central inspection system has been made functional for the Labour, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and boiler so as to ensure that the selection of establishments for inspection is done using computerized risk assessment and allocation of inspectors is undertaken under the central inspection system. Government of India will conduct a user feedback exercise through telephonic interview and/or WhatsApp/SMS/Email based link in May 2021. For this, a complete database of users for the period between November 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 would be shared with the Government of India by April 30, 2021, for evaluation of the states’ effort and ranking on EoDB – Ease of Doing Business,” a state government spokesperson said, Monday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd