Haryana gears up to combat fresh surge in Covid-19

In view of the ongoing festive season and based on suggestions by medical experts regarding the possibility of an increase in COVID-19 cases during the winter season, Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan directed the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to make people aware of COVID-19, increase the testing, and expedite challan drives against those who do not wear masks.

The Chief Secretary, while presiding over a review meeting regarding the status of COVID-19 in the state with the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police through video conferencing, issued these directions. The Deputy Commissioners were asked to issue instructions to their respective Chief Medical Officers to provide a pulse oximeter along with the COVID kit to all the COVID-19 positive patients who are advised home isolation.

The Director General of Police was asked to strictly implement the process of issuing challans against those who do not wear masks. “The kanugos, patwaris and village secretaries should also be authorised to challan those who do not wear masks in rural areas,” the Chief Secretary said.

“Necessary arrangements should be made to avoid crowds in the markets in view of the festive season. If possible, temporary parking should be set up a little distance away from the market so that there is no overcrowding in front of the shops. Deputy Commissioners were asked to direct all the operators of banquet halls, hotels and farmhouses to avoid excessive crowd gatherings on their premises,” Vardhan said.

The Chief Secretary also directed officers to speed up IEC (information, education and communication) activities and implement COVID Appropriate Behaviour Campaign at the district-level to make people aware of the prevention of COVID-19. He also directed the officers to increase IEC activities through social media.

Vardhan also asked officers that “35 per cent rapid antigen test and 65 per cent RTPCR test should be done for COVID-19. In addition, if any person is found positive, contact tracing of at least 15 people who come in contact with him should be done within 72 hours. Such people should be traced and tested timely”.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said, “In the wake of the festival season, Covid-19 testing across Haryana has been increased. A district-level IEC campaign is being implemented to make people aware. The ratio of home isolation in Haryana is 72 per cent and the recovery rate is 89.96 per cent.”

