Haryana: Four drug peddlers held, heroin seized

Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Tuesday in two separate operations in Haryana’s Sirsa and over 1 kg of heroin was seized from them, police said.

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Dabwali intercepted a car at a bridge on Hisar road and during its checking seized 1 kg of heroin from Parveen Kumar, a police spokesman said.

In another case, the CIA arrested three persons after 63 grams of heroin was seized from their car near Panniwala bus stand in Sirsa, he said. They were identified as Rajinder Kumar, Sandeep Kumar and Satish Kumar, all from Mandi Dabwali, the police spokesman added. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered against the accused at City police station, Sirsa.

All the accused would be taken on remand by producing them in a court, he said.

