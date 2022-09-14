Haryana: Four arrested for cheating on pretext of inflated returns

Haryana Police arrested four men on charges of cheating people by luring them with high investment returns, through a fake company, Crypto World Trading Company, in Ambala Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Kapil, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, Vikas Kalra of Ambala City, Tarun Taneja and Ramesh Kumar, both residents of Kurukshetra.

Police said that Kapil was arrested from Maheshnagar on September 6, Vikas arrested from Amritsar (Punjab) on September 8, Tarun from Pilani (Rajasthan) on September 10 and Ramesh from Ambala on September 12.

Police said that during the investigation, properties worth about Rs 60 lakh have been seized from the accused including four vehicles, cash and gold, along with the freezing of 13 bank accounts.

Ambala Sadar police station received a complaint against the accused that they had been duping in the name of investing in Crypto World Trading Company. Subsequently, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and a police team was constituted including personnel from the economic, crime and cyber wings, to probe the case further.