scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Haryana: Four arrested for cheating on pretext of inflated returns

The accused were identified as Kapil, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, Vikas Kalra of Ambala City, Tarun Taneja and Ramesh Kumar, both residents of Kurukshetra.

Police said that Kapil was arrested from Maheshnagar on September 6, Vikas arrested from Amritsar (Punjab) on September 8, Tarun from Pilani (Rajasthan) on September 10 and Ramesh from Ambala on September 12.

Haryana Police arrested four men on charges of cheating people by luring them with high investment returns, through a fake company, Crypto World Trading Company, in Ambala Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Kapil, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, Vikas Kalra of Ambala City, Tarun Taneja and Ramesh Kumar, both residents of Kurukshetra.

Police said that Kapil was arrested from Maheshnagar on September 6, Vikas arrested from Amritsar (Punjab) on September 8, Tarun from Pilani (Rajasthan) on September 10 and Ramesh from Ambala on September 12.

Police said that during the investigation, properties worth about Rs 60 lakh have been seized from the accused including four vehicles, cash and gold, along with the freezing of 13 bank accounts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

Ambala Sadar police station received a complaint against the accused that they had been duping in the name of investing in Crypto World Trading Company. Subsequently, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and a police team was constituted including personnel from the economic, crime and cyber wings, to probe the case further.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 01:37:08 am
Next Story

Jewar Airport begins to spread wings: Work force, machines increased; Yogi takes stock

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement