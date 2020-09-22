Haryana forms panels to appoint new Chief Commissioner, RTS Commission

A statutory committee headed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been constituted

The Haryana government has initiated the process to fill up the vacant coveted post of Chief Commissioner, Right to Service Commission. While a statutory committee headed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and comprising Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Education Minister Kanwar Pal as its members has been constituted, the search committee to find out suitable candidates for the post of Chief Commissioner, RTS Commission, has also been formed.

Several retired and serving bureaucrats are eying the coveted post and hectic lobbying is going on to bag it.

The Search Committee will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Vijai Vardhan while Additional Chief Secretary (Finance and Planning) T V S N Prasad and chairman, Haryana State Higher Education Council, B K Kuthiala will be its members.

The Search Committee will make recommendation to the Statutory Committee. “The Chairman and Member(s) shall enjoy the privilege of being as such till the pleasure of the government. The Search Committee of the day shall devise its own principles while arriving at the procedure and criterion adopted by it while making suitable recommendations and furnishing requisite details/ materials supporting the suitability of the recommended candidates to be placed before the Committee competent to make recommendations in terms of the Act for its consideration. The Search Committee may recommend three times as many names as the vacancies to be considered for being filled up,” said the official order issued on Tuesday.

It added, “The Committee competent to make recommendations in terms of the Act shall be at liberty to select as many persons as it deem suitable for being recommended to be appointed as Chief Commissioner out of the recommendations so received from the Search Committee and shall not be bound to make all the requisite recommendations out of the recommendations so received from the Search Committee. The Committee competent to make recommendations in terms of the Act may, if it deems so, shall be at liberty to adopt more or less than the requisite number of vacancy as notified to the Search Committee as fit to be recommended by it for being appointed as Chief Commissioner out of the recommendations received from the Search Committee.”

“The Committee competent to make recommendations in terms of the Act or the Government, shall retain the prerogative to forward names of persons to be considered by the Search Committee as candidates in the process of making its recommendations and the Search Committee shall consider all such names as their own merits. The Government shall have the competence to change or vary any/ all the conditions constituting these procedures as its discretion and at any time. The Government shall finalise a panel of names, after considering the names submitted by the Search Committee, for consideration of the Statutory Committee. The names, along with bio-data and other relevant information, of the persons on the panel shall form part of the agenda forwarded to the members of the Statutory Committee, not less than seven days, in advance of its meeting,” the official order mentions.

The Right to Service Commission was constituted in 2014 during Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in Haryana to deal with revision cases for over 350 services notified by various departments of the state government. There is a set time limit and procedure of these services. Anybody who is aggrieved and not satisfied with the service, can first approach first appellate authority, then second appellate authority and then file a revision in RTS Commission. Such revision cases are barely a handful in a month. Otherwise, people are also sending direct complaints to the Commission which are further forwarded to the departments concerned, action taken reports are sought and in a large number of cases people’s grievances are duly redressed.

Currently, there is only one Commissioner, Hardeep Kumar, in the RTS Commission, while the post of Chief Commissioner had been vacant since April 5, 2019, when SC Chaudhary retired. In the same year, three other Commissioners Sarban Singh, Sunil Katyal and Dr Amar Singh too retired.

The Chief Commissioner will hold office for a term of five years from the date on which he/she enters upon his/her office or until he/she attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier and shall not be entitled for re-appointment. The salary, allowances and perks of the Chief Commissioner, Haryana, shall be such as admissible to the Chief Secretary to Government, Haryana, minus pension already drawn from the previous service. No additional pension or death-cum-retirement gratuity shall be admissible for the period of qualifying service in any commission or authority, if the Chief Commissioner is already a pensioner of any government.

