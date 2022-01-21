Haryana: Former home guard shoots wife, dies by suicide

In a fit of rage, a former home guard allegedly shot at his wife and after admitting her to a hospital, reportedly used the same gun and died by suicide in Nuh Thursday night. The police said the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 8:30 pm when Junaid, a former home guard, and his wife Alia were at their rented home in Nuh city. The police said Junaid’s brother Mufeed, who had been staying with them for two days, was also present at the time of the incident.

Bijender Singh, station house officer (SHO) of City Nuh police station, said, “Around 8 pm, Junaid had an argument with his wife following which, he allegedly shot at her with a country-made gun.”

“Junaid and Mufeed rushed Alia to the government medical college in Nalhar, Mewat, from where she was referred to a hospital in Gurgaon. While Mufeed stayed at the hospital, Junaid returned from Nalhar and parked his car by the road in Khelra village and shot himself. He was found dead in his car and a gun has been recovered,” Singh said.

The police said they have registered an FIR against Junaid on a complaint from his landlord. Singh said the complainant said she heard a gunshot and rushed to the tenant’s house.

Singh added, “The complainant said she saw Alia lying on a sofa and Junaid holding a gun in his hand. According to her, Junaid and his brother did not respond to her questions and quickly ran away in their car.”

He further said, “The probe has found that the same gun was used in both the incidents. Prima facie, it is suspected that the accused shot at his wife in a fit of rage after an argument. Alia was later admitted to a hospital in Delhi where her condition is said to be critical.”

The police said an FIR has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of The Arms Act at City Nuh police station.