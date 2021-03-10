Haryana Floor Test Live Updates: People have lost faith in this govt, says Hooda

Haryana House debates no-trust motion against Manohar Lal Khattar govt
The no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress in Haryana Vidhan Sabha is unlikely to destabilize the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government considering the comfortable majority that the BJP-JJP alliance enjoys in the 90-member House. The move is being seen as an attempt by the opposition to embarrass the ruling alliance and would earn the Congress political mileage with the farmers agitating against the three central agri laws.
It was about two months ago when Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda announced that he would move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP alliance government. He submitted the motion in the Vidhan Sabha on March 5, the day budget session commenced. Accepting the motion, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta scheduled it for discussion on March 10.
The Assembly currently has an effective strength of 88 members after Indian National Lok Dal’s lone member Abhay Chautala resigned in solidarity with farmers and Congress MLA Pradeep Chaudhary was disqualified after being convicted in a riots case. In the current scenario, ruling alliance needs 45 members for majority, which the alliance with 50 members (BJP has 40 and the JJP 10) can easily achieve. Congress, on the other hand, has 30 MLAs. Seven are Independents, five of whom are supporting the government, while one member is of the Haryana Lokhit Party, who has also extended support to the government.
To ensure that they do not fall short of numbers, BJP, JJP and the Congress issued whips to their respective members for their compulsory presence in the House on Wednesday when the no-trust motion will be taken up for discussion.
Issuing the whip, Haryana minister and BJP’s chief whip Kanwar Pal said, “All the members of the BJP are requested to remain present in the House throughout the 10th day of March during the current budget session of Vidhan Sabha. They should not leave the chamber without prior permission of the Leader (of the House). Many important legislative matters are likely to come up for discussion. The members are requested to be present at the time of division/voting”.
Jannayak Janta Party’s chief whip Amarjeet Dhanda, while issuing the whip to his party legislators, said, “All JJP members are hereby informed that no-confidence against the Council of Ministers proposed by opposition will be brought in the Assembly on March 10. All members of JJP are therefore requested to be present positively in the House throughout the day and support the stand of the government against the no-confidence motion”.
For Congress, Bharat Bhushan Batra issued the whip. “The members of CLP are informed that no confidence motion against the government shall be listed on March 10 in the business of the House. I issue whip, that you must ensure your presence positively and support the vote of no confidence. Members are advised not to leave the House without prior permission of the CLP leader,” said the Congress chief whip.
Ishwar Singh, JJP MLA from Guhla, rises to speak. "Everybody is talking about farmers, but nobody is talking about poor labourers. We are treated as untouchables. In Mirchpur, 19 houses were burnt. A man and his daughter were burnt alive. For 11 days, the Chief Minister didn't visit the area," he says.
"We are the real farmers. It was an unprecedented paddy procurement during this government. Not a single farmer had to spend a night in mandis. It went off so smoothly. I condemn the manner in which you are claiming yourself to be saviors of farmers," Singh tells the Opposition. He quotes several schemes launched by the BJP-JJP government, and says the no-confidence motion is "absolutely wrong".
Kanwar Pal, voting against the no-confidence motion, says, "Yesterday, Bhupinder Hooda said he condemns the Red Fort incident, but then you sent your lawyers to defend those accused. You want to create lawlessness.. you are supporting those who are disrupting law and order.
"It is your thought process that you want to create a situation of confrontation. If we had an intention of confrontation, there would have been lathi charge. But we didn't do it," he adds.
"I request you to point out one discrepancy in either of the three farm legislations," he says to the Opposition.
BJP Jagadhari MLA Kanwar Pal, speaking on the floor of the House, says, "Don't you think that you are also responsible for farmers' deaths? When you were seeing elderly farmers who kept on dying one after another, why didn't you request them to get back to their homes? You did not because your aim was different.
"You say lathi charge... get proof. Where is the medical examination certificate? Just get one such certificate... Speeches won't feed farmers, it is our actions for them that will show who is in favour," Pal says. He also quotes crop procurement figures, comparing the Congress and BJP tenures.
Congress MLA from Beri, Raghuvir Singh Kadiyan says, "Naina Chautala (JJP MLA from Badhra) had been saying that she will die, but never support the BJP. I would request her to lead like Jhansi ki Rani, and boycott this government and support this no confidence vote. Dhushyant Chautala, who is not present here currently, should also listen to his conscience, close his eyes, and if he is able to see Chaudhary Devi Lal's picture, he must withdraw support. If Dushyant can see the stains of blood of 250 farmers who have died, he should withdraw support today itself."
Hooda concludes his speech by telling Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala that he is not talking about the last five years, but conditions in the last year. "You have majority, you will raise your hands and prove it. But, you show me if you can dare to go to your own constituencies... I would urge the Speaker to decide the motion by way of secret voting, not through Whips," he says.
On the Haryana quota law, Hooda says, "The government passed a 75% reservation Bill for Haryana youth in the private sector. JJP's manifesto never mentioned that it will only be in the private sector. I don't protest it in principle, but JJP should not have misled the people.
"You changed domicile rules from 15 to 5 years. Then, you say that it will not be applicable on reserved category jobs in the government sector. How will this happen? Now, government says it will seek industry body suggestions. When you have already made a law, what will the suggestions do?" asks Hooda. He quotes an article from The Indian Express on industry reactions to the law.
Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda targets government over unemployment in Haryana. "Unemployment is the highest in Haryana. In 2015, you promised 4 lakh jobs and investments over Rs 1 lakh crore... How much has come in? Investment of Rs 24,000 crore and 32,030 jobs," says Hooda. "I would advise the government to take its fake promises with it, cause they would need it in the next polls too."
"I don't want to talk about the farm legislations because it will be said that it is a central subject. But I am pained to see farmers sitting on roads at Delhi's borders. These are farmers from everywhere, all states. Nobody blocked traffic, yet government used force on them, water canons, lathi charge, iron rods were used to hit farmers. The goverment must remember that even iron rods can't break a farmer's head," Hooda says.
Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda takes on the government regarding the farmers' protests. He says the farmers who have died at Delhi's borders should be given the status of martyrs.
"JJP's manifesto mentioned that 10 per cent bonus shall be given on crop procurement. Neither a law was framed nor was a bonus given. The BJP's manifesto ensured double income for farmers and a MSP guarantee... With taxes being imposed on pesticides and fertilizers, expenditure incurred by farmers increasing manifold, and diesel prices increasing, how will you double farmers' income?" Hooda asks.
Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda rises to speak in the House. "We move a motion against Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister. This government is not a government of majority. It didn't get majority in 2019. Rather, it got the support of another party. The party, JJP, that wanted to throw the BJP out of power, is now sitting with the government.
"This government has completely lost the people's faith. These leaders can't get into their own villages. They just keep flying around in helicopters that can't land. The Chief Minister couldn't even go to Panipat to unfurl the national flag on January 26. He had to fly to Panchkula. This is the condition of this government today," says Hooda.
The Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday took up for discussion a no-confidence motion moved against the M L Khattar government. Speaker Gian Chand said two hours would be allotted for the discussion.