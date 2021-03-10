Haryana Floor Test Live Updates: People have lost faith in this govt, says Hooda

Haryana Floor Test Live: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaks in the Vidhan Sabha. His deputy, Dushyant Chautala is seen sitting to his right. (Twitter/@cmohry, File)

Haryana Floor Test Live News Updates: The Haryana Legislative Assembly on Wednesday took up for discussion a no-confidence motion moved against the ruling BJP-JJP government. Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who had accepted the motion by the Opposition Congress on March 5, allowed two hours for discussion.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has a comfortable majority in the 90-member Vidhan Sabha, and the motion is unlikely to destabilise his government. However, the move is being seen as an attempt by the Opposition to embarrass the ruling alliance, and would earn the Congress political mileage with the farmers agitating against the three central farm laws.

The Assembly currently has a strength of 88 members, meaning the ruling alliance needs 45 votes to stay in power. The alliance, with its 50 members — BJP has 40 and JJP 10 — can easily quash the motion. The Congress, on the other hand, has 30 MLAs. Seven are Independents, five of whom are supporting the government, while one member is of the Haryana Lokhit Party, who has also extended support to the government.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the “no-confidence motion will let people know which MLA stands with the government and which MLA stands with farmers.”