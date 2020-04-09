Haryana: FIR registered against 5 Tablighis in Yamunanagar

Out of 136 COVID-19 patients in Haryana, 108 are Tablighis who had attended the congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi last month. (Express photo/Anil Sharma) Out of 136 COVID-19 patients in Haryana, 108 are Tablighis who had attended the congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi last month. (Express photo/Anil Sharma)

In a first, the Haryana Police Thursday registered FIR against five Tablighi Jamaat members in Yamunanagar under various provisions of law. The state government had asking all the Tablighis to report to their concerned district administrations by 5 pm on April 8 and get tested for coronavirus, failing which it had warned of action.

The five Tablighis found in Yamunanagar Thursday morning have been booked under Sections 269 (act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270, 188 (violation of District Magistrate’s orders) of Indian Penal Code and under Section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act (refusal to comply with directions given by state or central government causing obstruction to government employee/officer to discharge his functions under the Act).

Meanwhile, Home Minister Anil Vij issued another warning. “Since the deadline for Tabligh Jamaat members to identify themselves and report to district administrations have come to an end, all those who failed to report to the authorities will now be booked on charges of attempt to murder,” Vij said.

Till date, maximum 697 Tablighis have been traced in Nuh district, followed by 247 in Yamunanagar, 151 in Faridabad and 51 in Gurugram.

“We were managing our resources and fighting the pandemic. Had these Tablighis not come to Haryana, we would have curtailed the coronavirus spread. We had quarantined 15,000 people who had come from foreign countries or who had travel history. Today, there are 136 active COVID-19 patients out of whom 108 are of Tabligh Jamaat. It means, there are 28 patients of Haryana. We have set up 14 Covid hospitals. Each and every Covid patient will be treated at dedicated Covid hospitals,” Vij who also holds the health portfolio said.

3 fresh cases, total 156

Only three fresh cases were reported Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus patients to 156 in Haryana. While two cases were reported from Panchkula, one was reported from Kaithal, as per the health department bulletin.

