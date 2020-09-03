Haryana issues new SOPs for film shooting in state

Social distancing norms will have to be maintained except for the ones who are being filmed. (Representational Image/File)

With Unlock 4.0 guidelines already in place, Haryana on Thursday issued Standard Operating Procedures for film shooting in the state.

“In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, all applications seeking permission for the shooting of films would be received on the online portal and initial approval will be granted by Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department (DGIPR). While the same will then be forwarded to the Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts in which the proposed locations for shooting are mentioned in the application,” a spokesman of the state Home Department said.

“All applications will include full details of locations, number of days and timing for which such permission is required on the online portal. The concerned Deputy Commissioners in consultation with the police authorities will consider granting permission and a copy of the permit will be endorsed to the police authorities for information and necessary action. Duration of shooting should be restricted to the minimum possible and not more than 50 persons should be present. Moreover, shooting would commence only after all the persons involved are thermally scanned and are found asymptomatic,” the guidelines mentioned.

Further, “locations will be chosen taking into consideration if the locality falls in or near containment zones. Permissions and approvals will be given only for safe zones. Every set will have one person recording information about all crew members and anti-contagion measures. All non-acting crew members including supporting staff will wear masks during the entire course of shooting and will be instructed to maintain social distancing norms as applicable. Shooting venue should have sanitisers, soaps and water, furthermore, the members present should frequently wash their hands. Wearing of masks for all would be essential except for the ones who are in front of the camera”.

According to the guidelines, “Social distancing norms will have to be maintained except for the ones who are being filmed. The production house will also have to take charge of assigning designated people to open doors, to ensure used masks are disposed off properly and not left unattended, food items are handled in a proper manner, etc. In order to avoid crowding, an adequate number of view cutters and enforcement of crowd control by private security personnel would have to be ensured. Use of mobile toilets, portable washbasin is mandatory (unless the shooting venue has dedicated toilet facility available) and it should be strategically placed if possible, bathing arrangements should also be provided. All these facilities should be separate for men and women. These, facilities should be manned and sanitized continuously in case any crew member is found ill, the same to be reported to the nearest health centre immediately.”

