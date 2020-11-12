Haryana farmers to gather on national highways on Nov 26, plan to ‘gherao’ national capital

Farmer leaders from Haryana believe the Delhi march scheduled from November 26 will be a big event as most farmers will be done with sowing of wheat and harvesting of paddy and cotton by then. (PTI/File)

HARYANA FARMERS agitating against the Centre’s farm laws have announced they plan to gather on the Delhi-Ambala and Delhi-Hisar national highways on November 26.

Bhartiya Kisan Union’s Haryana unit president Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the farmers will gather on the Delhi-Ambala highway near Education City in Sonipat district and on Delhi-Hisar highway near Bahadurgarh at 10 am on November 26 to ‘gherao’ the national capital in protest against the farm laws.

Chaduni was talking to journalists after a meeting of BKU leaders held in Kurukshetra on Thursday. The representatives of about 10 other organisations were also present at the meeting.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana will gather near Education City while farmers from the Hisar side, Rajasthan and some parts of Punjab will gather near Bahadurgarh. To mobilise protesters for the Delhi march, farmer leaders will launch a ‘paidal yatra’ from Shambu border of Punjab near Ambala towards Delhi, starting November 18. Another ‘paidal yatra’ is being planned from the Punjab border near Sirsa on the same day. These yatras will culminate near the Delhi border on November 26. ‘Motorcycle yatras’ will also be conducted in each of the blocks against the farm laws.

Chaduni said, “We have made a programme to break all (police) barriers this time, if they are installed to stop the agitating farmers. But farmers won’t attack policemen or won’t indulge in any scuffle with anybody. We won’t offer court arrest too. If anybody forcibly arrests us, that is their choice. We will face lathis or bullets if the same are used by police.”

He further said, “We have applied for permission to protest at Delhi’s Ramlila ground but they (authorities) haven’t given us a nod till now. We too don’t need for permission because nobody gives permission for struggle. This is our agitation.”

It is believed that farmers from Punjab will also move to Delhi on November 26. But the BJP-JJP government is unlikely to allow their movement to Delhi via Haryana and they are likely to be stopped near Haryana borders.

Till now, protesting farmers from Haryana have already blocked roads thrice – on September 20, September 25 and November 5 – to raise their voices against the controversial farm laws which have been called ‘anti-farmer’ by the agitators.

They had staged protests on July 20 and August 15 against the farm laws, apart from holding a rally against the same in Pipli on September 10, where they were lathicharged when they had tried to move to the rally venue.

