Haryana farmers refuse to pause dharnas, talks with Centre today

Four days after lathicharge on agitating farmers at Pipli (Kurukshetra), the government has invited their representatives for talks with Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Bhartiya Kisan Union president Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who is leading the stir in Haryana, confirmed that they have received an invitation from BJP MP Dharambir Singh for talks.

“Our delegation will go for the talks on Tuesday. This will be the first round of talks. But I don’t think these will be final talks. So, our agitation will continue till our demands are accepted,” says Chaduni. A two-time MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Dharambir Singh is part of a three-member committee of BJP MPs formed by Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar to hold talks with the farmers and other stake holders. Hisar MP Brijendra Singh and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini are also members of the committee.

In a letter to Chaduni on Monday, Dharambir Singh said, “Among the farmers, there are some illusions regarding three ordinances introduced by the Centre recently and because of these illusions, demonstrations had also taken place. These ordinances likely to be tabled in the Parliament as Bills on September 16. By this mathematics, you have two days – today and tomorrow. Whatever doubts you and other farmers have bring those in writing and come to Delhi for talks with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for a dialogue.”

In a video message to the farmers, Chaduni has urged them not to be confused because of the talks scheduled on Tuesday. Farmers have announced dharnas at district headquarters in Haryana from Tuesday while calling for a three-hour road blockage on September 20 to oppose three central ordinances on agriculture. They are terming the ordinances as “anti-farmer” while demanding a fourth law to ensure assured minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The farmer leaders are not sure about the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting with very less time left in tabling the related Bills in the Parliament. The agitators want the three Bills should not be tabled in the Parliament before final talks with them. “So, our agitation will continue till the acceptance of our demands. Our farmer brothers in Punjab will also block the roads on Tuesday. Haryana farmers will block roads on September 20. The farmers in other parts of the country will also undertake their functions as per previous plans,” says Chaduni while asking the farmers to continue the stir.

BJP MP Brijendra Singh told The Indian Express that a delegation from Haryana comprising members of BJP MP committee, Dhankar, Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister J P Dalal and farmers will meet Tomar on Tuesday. The farmers’ committee held meetings with farmers and other stake holders at Rohtak, Karnal and Panchkula on Saturday and Sunday. The farmers want assured MSP of crops and continuance of current mandi system. Sources in the committee say the farmers also want kisan courts at district level to hear their grievances.

