Haryana: Farmers observe ‘Sampoorna Kranti Diwas’, protest outside residences of ministers, MPs and MLAs

Protesters burn copies of the farm laws during a protest in Amritsar on Saturday (PTI photo)

Farmers and their supporters burnt copies of the Centre’s farm laws across Haryana, especially outside the residences of MPs, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, other ministers and MLAs.

Observing Saturday as Sampoorna Kranti Diwas — on completion of one year when the three contentious farm bills were passed — farmers staged protests, shouted anti-government slogans and blocked several roads as a mark of protest against the Union and state governments.

The state police force, in several districts, was placed on high alert to maintain law and order on Saturday.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on the sidelines of the Environment Day event in Karnal, told media persons, “The protestors should maintain law and order. Otherwise, we’ll take the required action.”

Earlier, Home Minister Anil Vij too gave a stern warning to protestors.

On June 1, MLA Devender Babli’s vehicle was attacked by a group of protestors in Tohana’s market area. In the attack, the JJP leader’s assistant sustained head injuries and damaged his vehicle. The police even booked several farmers and detained a few for the attack on Babli.

Farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait and Gurnam Singh Chaduni had rushed to Fatehabad and offered arrests in an act of solidarity with farmers arrested in connection with the Tohana clash.

Meanwhile, farmers continued to protest across the state and burnt copies of the farm laws outside the residences of MPs and MLAs including Ranjith Chautala, Sunita Duggal, Brijendra Singh, Dharambir Singh and Naina Chautala among others.

Earlier in the day, police prevented protestors from gate crashing the chief minister function in Karnal.

Khattar, Dushyant, several other MPs and MLAs have been facing protests across the State and several of the BJP-JJP leaders were forced to cancel their scheduled events.