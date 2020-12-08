Haryana farmers ‘happy’, being ‘instigated’ to protest: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday insisted that farmers in his state are “happy” and are being “instigated” to protest by the “opposition”, which is “firing a gun from their shoulders”.

“All three laws are in the interest of the farmer. Our goal is to make farmers self-reliant. The farmers of Haryana are happy, the opposition is firing a gun from their shoulders. The Congress is doing petty politics, those indulging in this kind of cheap politics should be condemned. Opponents feel that, because of the effective leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, their shops will be closed,” said the Chief Minister.

“Though the farmers are undertaking this strike after being instigated by other people, even then we are connected with them…farmers are our own people and we are always ready to support and assist them,” he said.

Khattar was speaking to the media after a meeting at the PWD Rest House in Gurgaon. The Chief Minister also accused opposition parties of “behaving like this” whenever “the BJP comes forward to do some good work”. Elaborating on this point, he gave the example of the Pradhan Mantri Bima Yojana, which he said “was hanging for 30 years when the Congress government was there, when it was supposed to be implemented.” Khattar also mentioned the Citizenship Amendment Act and Section 370, as examples, “after which also parties gathered”, he said.

“It is ironic that the agrarian reform laws that were being spoken about in 2010-11 after the UPA government was formed, when all parties were talking of agrarian reform laws, at that time they failed to make it and today, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made these agriculture bills materialize, then all these parties are protesting in this way as if they have forgotten what they themselves said,” said Khattar.

“As agriculture minister in the UPA government Sharad Pawar had written to the chief ministers and tried to amend the APMC Act and spoke of bringing the Model APMC Act. At that time it was also said that whichever state does not implement this, their financial aid will be stopped. Today whether it is DMK, RJD, Janata Party, BSP, Akali Dal, all political parties have come out suddenly that we do not agree.People and farmers of the state should understand that good laws have been brought for the progress of farmers, there is no harm in this,” he said.

