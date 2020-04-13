Haryana: Farmers seek gunny bags from government for storage, decision soon

Farmers harvest wheat crop in Bohar village of Rohtak, Sunday. (Express) Farmers harvest wheat crop in Bohar village of Rohtak, Sunday. (Express)

With the farmers facing unprecedented challenge of keeping harvested wheat for long at their homes during the lockdown, the Haryana government is actively considering their demand to provide gunny bags.

In earlier practice, farmers would take their produce directly to the mandis from their fields. But this time, the government has said that only 100 farmers each day will be allowed.

The state will also witness longest procurement season this year – April 20 to June 30 — due to social distancing norms in place. The farmers will be allowed to visit Mandis in two time slots from 8 am to 2 pm and from 2:30 pm to 6 pm. Only 50 farmers will be allowed in each time slot. According to the government, the farmers will be informed about the specific mandi and their time slot via SMS to avoid any confusion.

“Wheat harvesting has already begun. So the farmers have to store their crop at home or fields up to June 30. It’s difficult to keep the wheat in open fields for too long as adverse weather may damage the grains. If gunny bags are given to the farmers, then it would be easier for them to store the grains at home. It can be stored in the fields also after covering the same with polythene covers,” said Gurnam Singh Chaduni, president Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU).

An official engaged in wheat procurement said that the gunny bags, called bardana, used to be given to the artiyas (commission agents) on the spot in the mandis for storage purposes.

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister J P Dalal admitted that the demand of farmers for gunny bags is justified. “We will take a call within 2-3 days on this. If the government finally agrees to give gunny bags to the farmers, then the same would be given to them through artiyas ,” Dalal told The Indian Express.

Farmer leaders want the distribution of gunny bags to start right away. “If the government starts distributing the gunny bags late, then it would not be beneficial,” says Chaduni.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd