Haryana: ‘Farmers can avail interest-free loan upto Rs 3 lakh per acre, under three conditions’

A FARMER taking a crop loan worth Rs 60,000 to Rs 3 lakh per acre from any nationalised or cooperative bank will not be charged any interest, but under three conditions, proposed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as he read out the state Budget on Friday.

The conditions are — the farmer should repay the loan within the stipulated time; declare details of all cooperative loans taken by him/her on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal; and the payment of the purchased crop will be directly deposited by the purchase agency into the account of the institution from which the farmer has taken the loan.

The interest free loan facility was earlier available only on loans taken from cooperative institutions and the limit was Rs 1.5 lakh.

A mobile app will be created by the Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran to enable a farmer to use agricultural equipment of other farmers such as tractors, rotavators, combine and harvester etc.

To study and suggest improvement in soil and water management across the state, the government shall also train science students of schools and colleges and to conduct soil and water testing. “They will also be given certificates so they can conduct testing as a certified professional,” the Budget proposes.

For the issue of stubble burning too, the government has decided to give additional incentive of Rs 100 per quintal to farmers for managing crop residue in the field. Also, a comprehensive management plan has been prepared for management of the crop residue at the site and other locations. “Under this, Parali procurement centres will be set up in every block of all affected districts,” the CM said.

“A comprehensive campaign for management of crop residue through new farming methods and machinery is already in place. Around 1,637 custom hiring centers have been established, through which this year, 5,225 farmers were provided agricultural machinery at subsidised rates. With the active support of farmers, the incidence of burning of crop residues has come down in the state. The incidence of crop residue burning has decreased by 35.32 per cent as compared to 2018-19,” Khattar said while reading out proposal under the farming sector.

Farmers will also be provided a reduced electricity tariff under a special category of ‘agriculture dependent activities’, which will be created. Under this category, farmers will be charged Rs 4.75 instead of Rs 7.50 per unit. This category will cover packing house, grading, packing, precooling and ripening chamber, poultry farm etc. and cold stores below 20 kw load.

Other major announcements

* 10 per cent seats will be reserved for women farmers in all vegetable mandis of Haryana

* To promote women empowerment, special women cell will be set up in the Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran

* In all major mandis, crop dryers will be installed so that farmers do not face any problem in drying crop products and they can get full price of crops without any cut

* Subsidy given to cooperative milk producers supplying cow’s milk will be increased from Rs 4 per liter to Rs 5 per liter, which will be equal to the subsidy given on buffalo milk. It will be given from April 2020 to September 2020.

