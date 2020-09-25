Haryana farmers call for bandh from 10am to 4 pm today, Vij reviews security

He gave a call to farmers to sit on roads except the National Highways during bandh period but asked them to restrain from any type of violence.

Supporting the bandh call against three farm Bills, farmer groups in Haryana have urged residents to observe a bandh from 10 am to 4 pm on Friday. However, the National Highways have been exempted from the bandh call.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Gurnam Singh Chaduni urged arhtiyas (commission agents at mandis) and traders to close their shops on Friday. “There is a warm response to our stir in Haryana… There should be complete chakka jam on Friday. People’s support is must for the same. There should be no vehicles on roads during the bandh call,” claimed Chaduni.

He gave a call to farmers to sit on roads except the National Highways during bandh period but asked them to restrain from any type of violence.

Meanwhile, in view of the Bharat Bandh call by farmer groups against recent legislations, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Thursday held a meeting with senior officers of Home and Police Department to review the entire situation in the state.

The meeting which lasted for almost an hour was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Vijai Vardhan, DGP Manoj Yadava, ADGP (CID) Alok Mittal and ADGP (law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk.

Appreciating the response of the state police force in recent mass agitations of farmers, the Home Minister directed the officers to handle the situation during Bharat Bandh Call of September 25, firmly with due sensitivity. He also directed the DGP to ensure elaborate police arrangements to prevent any untoward situation.

Vij said that everyone has a right to protest but no one can take law into their hands.

“It is our duty to manage the entire situation and ensure adequate security of the general public,” he said.

