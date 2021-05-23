Haryana extends lockdown till May 31, shops to remain open on odd-even basis

The Delhi- Gurugram Expressway near Kherki Daula toll plaza wears a deserted look owing to the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown in Haryana. (PTI)

Haryana, Sunday, extended the state-wide lockdown till May 31 with partial relaxations provided during the week beginning, Monday. The lockdown will now remain in effect till 5 am on May 31.

According to the fresh orders extending the lockdown – Mahamari Alert – Surakshit Haryana – “Standalone shops are allowed to open during the day when the night curfew is not in operation and other shops are allowed to open from 7 am to 12 pm in two groups on odd-even basis. Shops with odd numbers will be allowed to open on odd dates and shops with even numbers on even dates”.

Shopping malls will continue to remain shut till 5 am on May 31.

Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan issued orders pertaining to extension of lockdown for another one week.

Haryana first imposed lockdown from May 3 for one week till May 10, which was further extended till May 17 and extended again till May 24. This is the fourth extension in the lockdown that will come into force from 5 am on Monday.

The daily Covid-19 cases, however, in the state have started to come down while the recovery rate continues to climb up.

The state government also hinted at offering further relaxations, post May 31, if the Covid-19 cases continue to come down in the coming one week.

Meanwhile, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, will launch Sanjeevani Pariyojana – a supervised home care initiative to help people quickly access medical care for mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19 without having to leave their homes and travel to a hospital. He will launch the facility, Monday at 9 am, through a videoconferencing.

“The pilot project will begin from Karnal with other districts to follow in the coming weeks. Sanjeevani Pariyojana will extend medical care to rural areas to spread awareness about the second wave of Covid-19 virus and how to treat it. With the right procedures and care, officials believe home convalescence is possible for over 90 percent of patients”, a government spokesperson said.

“The initiative will deliver an Integrated Command and Control Center for managing critical resources like hospital beds availability, oxygen supply, ambulance tracking and door to door awareness campaign to enable a bird’s eye view of entire healthcare system for the district administration; Covid-19 Hotline which will augment existing call center capabilities to support basic triaging and guidance for patients with suspected or clinically diagnosed Covid-19; and expanding the scope of medical advice beyond qualified doctors by mobilizing 200 medical final year and pre-final year students, besides medical interns, and connecting them to consultants and experts,” the spokesperson added.

The state government aims to “enhance telemedicine/virtual health capabilities to provide treatment and monitoring for mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 from the point of their first visit till discharge facilitating activities such as consultations, investigation reports, upshifting the patient and monitoring test results; distribution of home care kits which consist of a mask, an oximeter, a thermometer, and basic medicines; procurement of additional ambulances and development of mobile pharmacies; and outreach, education and communication to help citizens identify their medical options if they display symptoms”.

The spokesperson added, “These interrelated activities will enable the government of Haryana to offer a three-tier medical infrastructure for patients, including the following – isolation wards at the village level and sub centre level and in some cases at primary health care centres for patients with mild symptoms who are unable to isolate at home, staffed with a doctor (including Ayush doctors), some nursing staff and volunteers; community health centres or field hospitals at a Zila or sub-district level, for patients with moderate symptoms in need of oxygen support, equipped with oxygen concentrators; advanced medical centres at larger government, civil or private hospitals equipped with ICU facilities for critical patients”.

“The Sanjeevani Pariyojana is being supported by Deloitte, help transform the healthcare services provided to the people of Haryana. ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers will continue to provide primary front-line healthcare support, informing citizens about the benefits of this new programme”, the spokesperson further added.