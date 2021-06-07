Haryana extends lockdown till June 14, eases certain restrictions

Shopping malls, bars and restaurants (in hotels/ malls) can be opened from 10 am to 8 pm. Marriages are allowed to take place outside houses and courts. However, baraat processions are not allowed | Representational image/file

THE HARYANA government has extended the lockdown in the state till June 14, but offered more relaxations in light of the consistent decline in the number of Covid cases and increasing recovery rate of patients in the last one week. Curbs have been relaxed for shops, liquor vends, malls, eateries, religious places, corporate offices etc.

The state’s Disaster Management Authority issued a revised order on Sunday. The relaxations will come into effect from Monday.

According to the new relaxations that will be implemented for the coming week, shopping malls, as well as restaurants and bars (including those in hotels and malls), are now allowed to stay open from 10 am till 8 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity, requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The revised orders further read: “Shops other than standalone ones are allowed to open from 9 am to 6 pm on odd-even basis with odd numbers on odd dates and even on even dates.” Liquor vends are included in the category of standalone shops.

Corporate offices have also been allowed to reopen with 50 per cent attendance.

Religious places are allowed to open with 21 persons at one time with requisite safety norms.

The new relaxations are as follows:

* Shops other than standalone shops (including liquor vends) are allowed to open from 9 am to 6 pm on odd-even basis with odd numbers on odd dates and even numbers on even dates

* Shopping malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm

* Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent of the seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted upto 10 pm

* Religious places allowed to open with 21 persons at one time with the condition that they follow requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms

* Corporate offices are permitted to open with 50 per cent attendance after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms

* Gatherings in weddings, funerals/ cremations are allowed upto 21 persons. However, weddings can take place at places other than home and courts also. However, no baraat procession will be allowed

* For gatherings other than weddings, funerals/ cremations, the maximum number allowed will be 50. For gatherings more than 50, prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner is required

* Club houses/ restaurants/ bars of the golf courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 8 pm with adherence to requisite social distancing and other safety norms. Members/ visitors shall be allowed to play in golf courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding

* Deputy Commissioners authorised to work out the modalities of implementing the new relaxations