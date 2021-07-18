Haryana extends lockdown till July 26

At a restaurant in Sector 29, Gurgaon. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The Haryana government on Sunday extended its covid-19 lockdown by a week, till July 26. The fresh guidelines, issued today, shall be applicable till 5 am, July 26. Although more relaxations are offered, the night curfew will continue from 11 pm till 5 am on all days of the week. Operational hours of restaurants/ bars/ clubs have also been extended.

As per the orders issued, Sunday, the following relaxations are provided

Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open from 10 am to 11 pm with 50 per cent of the seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted upto 11 pm.

Clubhouses/ restaurants/ bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am till 11 pm with adherence to requisite social distancing and other Covid-19 appropriate safety norms. Members/ visitors shall be allowed to play in Golf courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding.

Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 9 pm with 50 per cent capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms.

Vice-Chancellor, National Law University, Delhi is allowed to hold Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 on 23rd July 2021 in the State, following Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms and following SoPs issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Gatherings in weddings, funerals/ cremations are allowed upto 100 persons subject to strict observance of Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms and social distancing. Weddings can also take place at places other than homes and courts, also. In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed up to 200 persons subject to strict observance of Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms and social distancing. Swimming pools are allowed to open only for such athletes/ swimmers who are competing/ practicing for a competitive event after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms. Cinema halls (in malls and stand-alone) are allowed to open with a maximum 50 per cent seating capacity with adherence to social distancing norms, Covid-appropriate behavioural norms and guidelines as indicated in the SoPs released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. University/colleges are also allowed to open for students for doubts, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations and offline examinations. Hostels (in colleges and universities) are also allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations. The Department of Higher Education shall release guidelines for implementation of these orders, separately. Open training centres in Haryana, especially under the aegis of Haryana Skill Development Mission also allowed to open (by staggering of the trainees for maintaining social distancing). Coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes (whether government or private) also allowed to open; industrial training institutes also allowed to open for students for doubt class, practical classes. Industrial Training Institutes are allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practical classes with strict adherence to social distancing norms, regular sanitisation of premises, Covid appropriate behavioural norms and SoPs issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. All shops allowed to open from 9 am till 8 pm. Malls allowed to open from 10 am till 8 pm

