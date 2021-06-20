Haryana extends lockdown for another week, more relaxations introduced

Metro railway track wears a deserted look during the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown, in Gurugram, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Haryana extended the lockdown in the State for another one week (till June 28). However, with more relaxations in the forthcoming week beginning Monday (0500 hrs), amid consistently reducing new cases of Covid-19 infections across the State.

While several relaxations were offered in shop-opening and closure timings, operations of malls, restaurants and bars, swimming pools and spas continue to remain shut. Although number of guests in weddings and funerals have been increased, but the ban continues on Baraat processions according to the fresh set of instructions issued, Sunday.

The new relaxations introduced for the coming week include

# Corporate Offices are now permitted to open with full attendance subject to strict observance of social distancing, Covid19 appropriate behavioural norms and regular sanitisation.

# Gatherings in weddings, funerals/ cremations allowed upto 50 persons subject to strict observance of Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms and social distancing. Although weddings can take place at places other than home and courts, too, but the ban on Baraat procession continue to remain barred.

# In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed with ceiling of 50 persons subject to strict observance of Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms and social distancing

#Club houses/ restaurants/ bars of the golf courses allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 10 pm. Members/ visitors shall be allowed to ply in golf courses by management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding

# All production units, establishments, industries permitted to function.

# Sports complexes, stadia permitted to open for sports activities including for outdoor sports activities except contact sports (spectators will not be allowed). Sports authorities shall ensure adherence of requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation of the premises and Covid appropriate behavioural norms

# Swimming polls, Spas shall continue to remain closed

# All shops allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm

# Malls allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm. The condition of restricted number of visitors to the mall have now been lifted.

# Restaurant and Bars (including in hotels and malls) allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent of the seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints permitted upto 10 pm.

# Religious places allowed to open with 50 persons at one time with condition that they follow requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms