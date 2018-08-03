Haryana ex-CM Om Prakash Chautala allowed to summon records in 1997 DA case

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala. (File Photo) Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala. (File Photo)

Eight years after being chargesheeted by the CBI in a disproportionate assets case, former Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala on Thursday was allowed by the Delhi High Court to summon records and witnesses pertaining to another FIR registered against him in 1997 for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known income.

On January 17, 1997, Chautala’s brother Pratap Singh had accused him of amassing assets disproportionate to his known income and filed a case under Prevention of Corruption Act.

On Thursday, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva allowed Chautala to summon the records pertaining to the 1997 FIR, the investigating officer of the case, revenue records of his village among other documents to prove his partnership.

Chautala is also facing trial in a disproportionate assets case registered by the CBI in 2006 — a chargesheet filed in 2010 accused him of possessing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore, at least 189 per cent over his legal income of Rs 3.22 crore between 1993 and 2006.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App