Haryana employment policy in force from November 1

The CM pointed out that unemployment among youth associated with agriculture has increased considerably since cultivable land has reduced in the state.

The Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy, 2020, will come into force from November 1 this year, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday.

Speaking to media representatives in Gurgaon after chairing a closed door meeting with entrepreneurs to seek their suggestions regarding the draft of the new policy, Khattar said, “The best possible policy will be formulated by incorporating suggestions received from entrepreneurs. It is the effort of the Haryana government to ensure the state is prosperous and the youth of the state are able to secure employment opportunities in industries.”

“Entrepreneurs… recommended bringing about skill upgradation in the youth and creating the attitude and behaviour required for working in such a setting. To this end, directions have already been given to the Vice-Chancellor of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University to create a short-term course for behavioural attitude,” he said.

According to a press release, the CM pointed out that unemployment among youth associated with agriculture has increased considerably since cultivable land has reduced in the state. To solve this problem, he said the youth need to be given more employment opportunities in agro and other industries.

Khattar also said entrepreneurs should give priority to youth from Haryana, and they are free to hire other people if qualified persons are not found.

Asked about the farmers’ protest in the state, Khattar said, “The interest of farmers are paramount for the state government. The Prime Minister has planned to double income of farmers by 2022, and the three farm bills will prove to be effective … Congress is spreading confusion among farmers under a political agenda…”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd