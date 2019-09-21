Haryana elections: Swaraj India launches campaign to collect money from public

Swaraj India, which is making its electoral debut in the Haryana Assembly polls, Friday launched a fund-raising campaign named “Mai Bhi Madadgaar” (I too help).

Announcing the campaign, the party’s national president Yogendra Yadav said that an honest election can be fought only with the support and money of the general public. Under this, party workers and volunteers would go door-to-door, reaching out to the general public and requesting them for financial help.

State president of the party Rajiv Godara said, “The politics today has been caught in a vicious cycle of money and power over money. Freedom from this can be achieved only when common people unite and strengthen unorthodox political parties like Swaraj India. Dhanbal (the power of money) has such an impact on politics that leaders like BJP’s Chaudhary Virender Singh openly say that a new party needs at least Rs 100 crore to contest elections. We know that if the people who have not lived upto their promises for five years, have not worked on the ground, and have used politics of lie and deceit, then they definitely need 100 crores for buying and propagating their agenda in the media. But those who do honest politics do not want this humongous amount of money. They just need a dream, a struggle and the truth to contest elections.”

Swaraj India’s chief spokesperson Anupam said the approximate budget for the fund-raising campaign has been set at Rs 10 crore.

The party has launched two other similar campaigns in the past called, “Mai bhi Berozgaar”, which is the main issue the party is fighting with the BJP government and a second campaign called “Mai bhi Swaraj Saathi” where in they will identify the people associated to the party and volunteers working for the party.

“The party members and candidates associated to the party can voluntarily donate but our main focus will lie on the people of the state. People from other states can donate too,” said Anupam.

“This self-imposed challenge that we would be completely transparent and would work only on honest money that can be accounted for, makes this all the more challenging, but we will try to do our best,” he added.

A website was also launched as part of the campaign and the public can donate money at http://donations.swarajindia.org.