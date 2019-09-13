Haryana elections: Dushyant Chautala’s JJP declares 7 candidates

Even before any announcement on the campaign, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Friday declared the names of seven candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections which are likely to take place in October.

Advertising

According to the list released by the party, former minister Harsh Kumar has been fielded from Hathin while former MLA Ram Kumar Gautam has been selected as the party’s nominee from Narnaund constituency.

Also read | Dushyant on unity call in Chautala clan: ‘Father will take call’

Anoop Dhanak, who had won the 2014 Assembly polls from Uklana constituency as an INLD candidate, will contest on a JJP ticket this time.

Advertising

Devender Kadian has been fielded from Panipat Rural while Rao Ramesh Paldi from Mahendragarh. Kamlesh Saini will be contesting the polls from Narnaul while Shyam Sunder from Bawal constituency.

The Dushyant Chautala-led JJP was formed after a split in INLD last year.

Yogendra Yadav’s Swaraj India too earlier announced the names of candidates for the ucoming elections.