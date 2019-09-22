‘Can’t compete’: Dushyant Chautala takes swipe at PM Modi’s photo-ops

JJP leader and former Hisar MP, Dushyant Chautala, on Sunday asked his party workers to get united, work hard and resort to traditional methods of canvassing to defeat the ruling BJP’s “money power and media power”.

Advertising

Dushyant was addressing a rally in Rohtak to mark his great grandfather Devi Lal’s 106th birth anniversary when he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state BJP government and the media. As an MP for five years, he said, he realised that one can not compete with “the power of Modi’s picture”.

However, he added, “we need to realise the core issues, be it unemployment and deteriorating law and order situation in our state”.

While the JJP leader “saluted the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370”, he said that people will “only recognise this government if its brings back PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir)”.

Advertising

“Media also raises (the issue) time and again and says that the upcoming polls shall be contested on Article 370. We salute the abrogation of Article 370 because Haryana was worst-affected. In each and every village of our state, we have statues of martyrs. There is no village in Haryana whose son has not sacrificed his life on the border,” Dushyant said.

“Today we need a government that talks of abrogating Article 370. But we shall appreciate this government when it will prevent our state’s sons’ blood loss on the border”, he added.

“Aaj bhi aantakwaad ka adda, jo Hindustan ka hissa hai, jo kaagzon mein aaj hamaara hai, PoK abhi baaki hai. Saathiyo, ek-ek Haryanvi aaj is Sarkaar ke saath khada hoga, ek-ek beta jo border pe fauji ban kar khada hai, voh is sarkaar ke, Modi ji ke saath khada hoga, jab yeh sarkaar Pakistan ke PoK ko vaapis hindustan ka hissa banaane ka kaam karegi,” he reiterated.

Attacking the saffron party and national media, Dushyant said, “Today, BJP has two powers – money power and media power. Income Tax records show that in 2017,BJP had accepted that they received Rs 1,000 crore as donation. Even if we all sell our entire landholdings, we can not match their money power.”

“The other power is media power. Six states were hit by floods, lakhs of people lost their livelihood and jobs, several people died but no one reported on this. In Delhi, 516 years-old Sant Shiromani Ravidas temple was demolished, but no national channel highlighted it. Everyday, thousands of youth are losing jobs, people’s business are getting shut, but nobody is showing it on TV,” he added.

“Only one thing is shown on television – Modi has gone to America, Modi is going to hug Trump, Modi will do this, Modi will do that. But we all should understand that this Modi will only be left for getting his pictures clicked. Had he been good in anything, he would come here [in Rohtak] among us 14 days ago. What did he give to Haryana? What promise did he make for Haryana’s youth? Today, Haryana ranks four in terms of poor law and order situation. Did he take any step for the security and safety of our mothers, sisters and traders?”.

Dushyant then claimed that one can not compete with the “strength of Modi’s photo”.

“Ek cheez ke aage tum muqabla nahi kar sakte, aur voh ek cheez hai Modi ki photo ki taqat ke aage”, he said.

“One thing needs to be understood that BJP went to Parliament with 303 seats and gave a slogan of ‘Mission 75’. When Rajiv Gandhi became the prime minister, Congress won 411 seats and had given a slogan that time too. But these elderly are sitting here, who had worked with Chaudhary Devi Lal and had seen that era. That time, there used to be only Doordarshan on TV and Prasar Bharati. In such times, who conveyed messages to the masses? It was you all, your hard work. It is called manpower. You all must use this power of yours – manpower to beat BJP’s money power and media power”, Dushyant said.

Without making any mention of INLD, Dushyant asked people to support JJP and its nominees with their “vote and note (currency)” who come from “ordinary financial backgrounds” and called the electorate as “JJP’s backbone”.

Dushyant also took a dig at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra. “The chief minister spent crores of rupees of state exchequer on his Aashirwad Yatra. The entire money was wasted. Four times, our state was burnt during this BJP rule. Lakhs of youth were left jobless”, he said, while referring to the violence that erupted in Haryana during the Jat reservation agitation, arrests of self-styled godman Rampal and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

He also referred to Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s “millenials” comment, drawing his party workers and supporters attention towards the “deteriorating economic scenario and slowdown in the country”. Elaborating his poll-promises, Dushyant ridiculed the new hefty fines imposed under Motor Vehicles Act and announced that if voted to power, he shall revoke the increased fines for traffic violations in Haryana.

Advertising

JJP has already announced seven of its candidates and is likely to release its second list of candidates in the coming days.