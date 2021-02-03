Haryana: Elderly woman ‘raped’, killed in Saharanpur; 1 held

According to police, the local residents spotted the woman's body on Tuesday morning and informed the local police. (Representational)

A 75-year-old woman who was reportedly mentally challenged has been allegedly raped and battered to death with a brick in Saharanpur district late on Monday night. A 55-year-old man has been arrested in this connection, police said on Wednesday.

Police said a case has been registered and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to confirm if the woman was raped before murder.

According to police, the local residents spotted the woman’s body on Tuesday morning and informed the local police. The deceased was a beggar and was mentally challenged. She used to roam in the locality during the day and beg food from people, police added.

“We have formed a panel of doctors for the post-mortem examination to confirm if the woman was raped or gang-raped before being killed with a heavy brick. We have also arrested a suspect. We are yet to get the findings of the panel report,” said Vineet Bhatnagar, SP, City, Saharanpur.