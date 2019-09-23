Haryana: Eight of AAP’s 22 candidates are Anna agitation activists

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has decided to contest Assembly polls in Haryana for the first time, Sunday released first list of candidates for 22 seats. The party says eight of the candidates announced had participated in the anti-corruption agitation led by social activist Anna Hazare.

According to a release, Rajya MP Sushil Gupta and Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind after consultation with party’ state in-charge Gopal Rai have given preference to those who have raised the voice of party while working for the organisation.

A municipal councillor, Anita Chhikara, will be party’s choice for Bahadurgarh while a farmer activist Gurdev Singh Sura will be AAP nominee from Ladwa constituency. According to the party, Panchkula candidate Yogeshwar Sharma has been associated with the party since the Anna agitation. Pharmacist and district AAP president Lakshya Garg is party’s choice from Fatehabad. The party said that he has been raising voice against drugs abuse since long.

Journalist Manjeet Ranga will be AAP candidate from Uklana while a farmer, Anoop Sandhu, an Anna agitation activist, is party’s choice for Asandh constituency. An ex-serviceman and Anna agitation activist, Munni Lal Atri, will be fielded from Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi constituency, while another Anna agitation activist Rajkumar Pahal is AAP candidate from Julana. Another Anna agitation activist and farmer Sandeep Lora will be fielded from Narnaund while a councillor Manoj Rathee is party’s choice from Hansi.

A bio-medical engineer, Anoop Singh Chanot, who is currently engaged in agricultural activities, is AAP’s candidate from Barwala, while Anna agitation activist Pawan Hindustani will be fielded from Tosham.

Anshul Aggarwal will fight for AAP from Ambala City, while a trader Ajay Sharma is party’s choice from Mahendragarh. For Gurgaon, party has picked a councillor, Ranbir Singh Rathee. Karan Dagar, a trader, is party’s choice from Hodal. A teacher by profession, Kuldeep Kaushik, who is associated with AAP since the Anna agitation, will be party candidate from Palwal and Santosh Yadav’s party choice for Faridabad NIT.

Two other traders that got the ticket are Dharambir Bhadana from Badkhal and Harender Bhatti from Balabhgarh constituency. A national-level sportsperson, Kumari Suman Lata will contest from Faridabad Old.