Haryana education dept asks govt schools to follow uniform syllabus

The Haryana education department has instructed all government schools to follow a uniform syllabus while imparting online education as per the alternative academic calendar of the National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT.

The schools in the state continue to remain closed due to the ongoing lockdown owing to COVID-19.

“Students’ education was not affected as they are being taught through EDUSAT and other mediums. It has been noticed that some schools were giving online classes for even six hours, which is adversely affecting the mental health of the students. Keeping this in view, NCERT has prepared an alternative academic calendar for students from Class I to X, following which the students will be able to study with interest and remain relaxed,” an officer of the education department said.

Directions have been issued to all District Education Officers, District Elementary Education Officers, State Project Coordinators, Block Education Officers, Block Elementary Education Officers and school heads to implement NCERT’s academic calendar and follow a uniform syllabus.

“The students should be educated according to the alternative academic calendar issued by NCERT so that the same syllabus is followed throughout the state. This will also enable work to be done by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and the Haryana School Education Board as per the monthly distribution of the syllabus and also to carry out future assessment and ‘Learning Outcome Assessment’. Teachers have been directed to follow the alternative academic calendar instead of teaching students on their own,” the education department’s officer added.

