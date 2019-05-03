ED attaches properties of ‘LeT operative’ for investing Rs 70 lakh in Palwal mosque in Haryana

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached properties belonging to Delhi-based suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Mohammad Salman for allegedly investing in excess of Rs 70 lakh of the terror outfit’s money in a mosque in Haryana’s Palwal district. The central agency attached Salman’s house and a shop valued at roughly Rs 73 lakh.

The Indian Express had first reported on October 15, 2018 that Lahore-based LeT front Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) had funded the construction of the mosque in Uttawar village in Palwal through Salman while he was working as an Imam. He was arrested along with Mohammed Salim and Sajjad Abdul Wani on September 26, 2018 for allegedly receiving terror funding from the FIF – an NGO set up by Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), the LeT’s parent organisation.

NIA suspected that the funding was an attempt by the LeT to build a base that could be used later for activities in India. Its probe had found that Salman had received Rs 70 lakh from a man named Kamran in Dubai. Kamran is alleged to be a Pakistani national who handles FIF operations in Dubai and is reportedly in touch with FIF’s second in command.