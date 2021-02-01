scorecardresearch
Haryana DSP awarded for role in facilitating movement of migrants during pandemic

The National Commission for Women (NCW) Sunday facilitated a Purnima Singh, a Haryana police officer for her contribution in facilitating the movement of migrant labourers during covid-19 pandemic.

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar awarded Purnima Singh, who is currently working as DSP in Haryana CID. The function was held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi to felicitate women officers for exceptional work. The function was held to celebrate the foundation day of the NCW.

Women police officers from across India, who acted as frontline workers during the corona epidemic, were felicitated and honoured. The Haryana government had arranged migration of a large number of migrant labourers to their native states during the pandemic. Among others who were present in the function included NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma and Union Minister Ratan Lal Kataria.

