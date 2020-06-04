Haryana: Dragged on car bonnet for 200 mts, cop fights for life

Haryana Police Haryana Police

A Special Police Officer (SPO) is fighting for his life at a Panipat hospital after he was dragged for almost 200 metres by a speeding car in the town on Wednesday.

SPO Jogender Singh was admitted to a private hospital after the incident. “His condition is still critical,” said Sunil Kumar, SHO of Panipat’s Model Town Police Station on Thursday. According to the police, a home guard jawan had directed driver of a speeding Accent car to stop, but he hit the SPO. “The driver dragged the SPO on car’s bonnet for almost 200 metres,” said the SHO.

According to the SHO, the police later recovered the car from the shop of a mechanic almost 22 km away from the spot. The driver of the car has yet not been arrested.

