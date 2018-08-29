Haryana: Don’t transfer HPS officers without govt approval, home dept tells DGP

DGP B S Sandhu said that this was a normal advisory from the Home Department, headed by the CM, regarding transfers. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/File) DGP B S Sandhu said that this was a normal advisory from the Home Department, headed by the CM, regarding transfers. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/File)

Haryana Home Department has expressed its displeasure over the transfers of DSPs by the DGP at “his own level, without approval from the state government”. In a recent letter to DGP B S Sandhu, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) S S Prasad has stated that the state government was not informed even after issuance of transfer orders.

“… your office has issued transfer orders of HPS (Haryana Police Service) officers at its own level… in various districts without prior approval of government. Moreover, after issuance of these transfer orders, there is no information nor copy has been supplied to the government in this regard,” mentioned the letter sent to the DGP on the behalf of Additional Chief Secretary.

Therefore, the Additional Chief Secretary in the letter says, “You are requested that no transfer/temporary attachment orders in respect of HPS officers shall be issued in future at your own level without prior approval of the Government”.

Apart from the letter, sources said, Prasad conveyed his concerns to the DGP verbally also. Home Department officials said that the DGP is authorised to transfer officials up to the rank of Inspectors while the government’s approval is required for the transfers of HPS officers, who are appointed as DSPs, ASPs and even SPs at some district headquarters.

“In case of emergency, if transfers of HPS officers are made, then the same are to be approved by the government after issuance of the orders by the DGP,” said a senior officer of the Home department while speaking to The Indian Express.

Highly placed sources in the Police Department claimed that the transfers of HPS officers, in some cases, have been taking place at the level of DGP in past also, but the current issue got prominence after a “politically connected DSP” was transferred by the DGP. “The DSP raised voice at some platforms questioning why the transfers were being made at the level of DGP,” said a source.

Sources further claimed that a DIG level police officer has also filed an RTI application in the DGP office seeking information regarding transfers made by the DGP.

When contacted by The Indian Express on Tuesday, Sandhu said that this was a normal advisory from the Home Department regarding transfers. “We don’t have any confrontation with the Home Department. They had just asked to get regularised (approved from the government) such transfers which would be done in future. We have already sent our reply to the government,” said Sandhu. Speaking to The Indian Express, the Additional Chief Secretary also claimed that “it was not a big issue”.

