Haryana discoms start missed call alert service for power bills

The Haryana power discoms Monday aid they have launched a an alert service under which the consumers can give a missed call from their registered mobile numbers after which they will be sent a link using which they can download and pay the electricity bill.

A spokesperson said that the consumers of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam can give a missed call on 7087019636 and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam consumers on 70821-02200, for availing the bill information on SMS. To avail the facility, the mobile number of the consumer should be linked with their electricity account. Apart from this, consumers can also update their mobile numbers and Aadhaar numbers. With this facility the consumer will no longer have to wait for meter readers and physical delivery of power bills.

The discoms have also started pre-paid billing facility for smart meter consumers of cities like Karnal, Gurugram, Panchkula, Panipat and Faridabad from November 26, 2020. Consumers opting for pre-paid will get a discount of 5 per cent on their electricity bill. The consumer is not required to pay any type of security to get a pre-paid facility. Consumers can check their account balance through mobile apps UHBVN Smart Meter or DHBVN Smart Meter.