Haryana Discom detects power theft worth Rs 55 lakh

The Operation and Vigilance Wing of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, UHBVN, raided about 3,000 government residential complexes and over 200 private premises where electricity theft worth over Rs 55 lakh was detected and 98 meters packed on the basis of suspicion.

The raids were conducted on June 6, a statement released by UHBVN Saturday said.

“The department is taking action against the consumers under the Electricity Act. FIRs will be lodged against the violators, who have not deposited the fines and they will also be arrested. Along with imposing fine on government officials involved in power theft, the department is also informing the concerned departments of such government employees to take departmental action against them”, a spokesperson of UHBVN said.

“In Ambala circle, penalty amounting to Rs 2.56 lakh has been imposed on seven government officials and 14 private consumers whereas in Yamunanagar circle, fine of Rs 3.02 lakh was imposed on 10 employees. Similarly, penalty of Rs 55,000 has been imposed on two employees and Rs 4.75 lakh on 21 private consumers, Rs 5.73 lakh on 21 private consumers in Sonipat; Rs 1.75 lakh on two employees and Rs 4.74 lakh on 23 private consumers in Rohtak; Rs 27,000 on three employees in Kurukshetra; Rs 12,000 on one employee and Rs 69,000 on four private consumers in Kaithal; and in Jhajjar circle, penalty of Rs 85,000 has been imposed on two employees. A penalty of around Rs 25 lakh has been imposed on 70 government employees in the South Haryana area,” the spokesperson added.

UHBVN has also issued an appeal to all the citizens to share information on power theft. The informers shall also be suitably rewarded. Such information can be given through phone or WhatsApp numbers issued by the all sub-division offices of the Power Utilities.