Haryana: DIG booked for assaulting state home minister’s brother

Haryana police Sunday booked a Deputy Inspector General of Police on charges of assault, obscene act and criminal intimidation. The complaint against DIG Ashok Kumar was lodged by Ambala resident Kapil Vij, who is the brother of state home minister Anil Vij.

The FIR was registered at Ambala’s Sadar police station on Sunday evening. No arrest had been made till the filing of this report.

Station House Officer of the police station, Vijay Kumar, said, “We received a complaint from Kapil Vij, who alleged that there was a party at Sirhind club in Ambala cantonment in which a person misbehaved with him, hurled abuses and assaulted him. According to the complainant, this person was DIG Ashok Kumar. We will investigate the complaint. We have registered an FIR against DIG Ashok Kumar under Sections 323, 294, 506 of IPC.”

Sources said the incident took place on Sunday, when Kapil Vij got into a heated altercation with DIG Kumar, who was present at the Sirhind club with his security personnel. “A heated argument took place between them, following which the DIG and his gunmen assaulted the man. Apparently, they did not know that he was the home minister’s brother. Later, the man who was assaulted lodged a complaint with the police and a case was registered,” one of the sources told The Indian Express.

According to the FIR, Vij has alleged, “Today, at about 2.30 pm, I had gone to Sirhind club (Ambala cantonment) with Rajesh, resident of Shastri colony, Ambala cantonment and Ajay Kumar, resident of Guru Nanak Marg cantonment, for attending the birthday party of grandson of Rakesh Aggarwal. When we were about to take our food, Ashok Kumar (whom we later discovered is the DIG, Vigilance, Ambala) approached me and without any provocation started abusing me and my family. When I resisted, he hurled abuses at me, my friends and my family members in an inebriated condition. While moving away, he even threatened me with dire consequences and said that he was DIG, Vigilance, Ambala, and nobody could do any harm to him, irrespective of whoever the person is. He even made obscene gestures at me. I seek legal action against him”.

By late Sunday night, senior officers of Haryana police had reached Ambala Sadar police station. DIG Kumar has not filed a counter-complaint so far.

Kumar was transferred as DIG, State Vigilance Bureau, in September 2020, from Jhajjar. He is currently posted in Ambala.