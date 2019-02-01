Haryana DGP Sandhu retires as UPSC returns state’s IPS panel

A day after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) returned the panel of IPS officers sent by Haryana government for selecting the state’s next police chief, the incumbent DGP, BS Sandhu, retired from service Thursday.

The orders were issued late evening. The 1984-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, Sandhu had retired on September 30 last year, but the state government had sought a post-retirement extension for him from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sandhu was eventually allowed to continue as state police chief till January 31. Although the meeting to appoint an officer with an additional charge as Director General of Police was going on till late tonight, the final decision was yet awaited.

Haryana government was supposed to complete the process of compiling a list of eligible officers who could be appointed as state police chief and the panel was supposed to be sent to UPSC for final clearance. Following the Supreme Court orders, the state government had last week forwarded a panel of IPS officers suitable to be posted as state police chief. However, on Wednesday, UPSC had sent the panel back to state government saying that it was “incomplete”.

Haryana had forwarded 10 IPS officers’ names out of which UPSC shall be picking up four names and send it back to the state government. The final choice of an officer who shall eventually be selected as the state police chief shall be with the state government.

IPS officers including SS Deswal, K Selvaraj, KP Singh, KK Mishra, KK Sindhu, PR Deo, PK Aggarwal, Manoj Yadava and BK Sinha are among the front-runners for the coveted post.